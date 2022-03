(STACKER) – From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing counties in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home county made the list.

#29. Emery County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -903

— #2,453 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.4%

— #28 among counties in Utah, #2,731 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,825

— #21 largest county in Utah, #2,424 largest county nationwide

#28. Carbon County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -353

— #1,996 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.7%

— #26 among counties in Utah, #1,817 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,412

— #15 largest county in Utah, #1,797 largest county nationwide

#27. Piute County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -223

— #1,844 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -13.4%

— #29 among counties in Utah, #2,992 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,438

— #28 largest county in Utah, #3,082 largest county nationwide

#26. Wayne County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -220

— #1,843 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.1%

— #27 among counties in Utah, #2,709 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 2,486

— #27 largest county in Utah, #2,999 largest county nationwide

#25. Daggett County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 96

— #1,468 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.4%

— #17 among counties in Utah, #472 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 935

— #29 largest county in Utah, #3,108 largest county nationwide

#24. Garfield County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 125

— #1,450 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.5%

— #24 among counties in Utah, #1,214 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 5,083

— #25 largest county in Utah, #2,820 largest county nationwide

#23. San Juan County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 219

— #1,389 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.5%

— #25 among counties in Utah, #1,345 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,518

— #17 largest county in Utah, #2,117 largest county nationwide

#22. Rich County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 329

— #1,318 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.1%

— #14 among counties in Utah, #305 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 2,510

— #26 largest county in Utah, #2,996 largest county nationwide

#21. Beaver County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 641

— #1,177 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +10.0%

— #19 among counties in Utah, #560 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,072

— #24 largest county in Utah, #2,653 largest county nationwide

#20. Grand County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 682

— #1,162 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +7.6%

— #20 among counties in Utah, #724 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,669

— #22 largest county in Utah, #2,441 largest county nationwide

#19. Kane County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 774

— #1,136 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +11.2%

— #18 among counties in Utah, #481 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,667

— #23 largest county in Utah, #2,603 largest county nationwide

#18. Millard County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 786

— #1,134 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.4%

— #22 among counties in Utah, #809 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,975

— #18 largest county in Utah, #2,218 largest county nationwide

#17. Sevier County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,084

— #1,064 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.3%

— #23 among counties in Utah, #904 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 21,522

— #14 largest county in Utah, #1,739 largest county nationwide

#16. Sanpete County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,786

— #935 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +6.7%

— #21 among counties in Utah, #791 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 28,437

— #13 largest county in Utah, #1,474 largest county nationwide

#15. Juab County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,931

— #914 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.6%

— #10 among counties in Utah, #200 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 11,786

— #20 largest county in Utah, #2,294 largest county nationwide

#14. Duchesne County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,188

— #870 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.6%

— #16 among counties in Utah, #413 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 19,596

— #16 largest county in Utah, #1,839 largest county nationwide

#13. Morgan County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,282

— #739 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +36.4%

— #2 among counties in Utah, #38 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,295

— #19 largest county in Utah, #2,257 largest county nationwide

#12. Uintah County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 4,629

— #649 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.9%

— #15 among counties in Utah, #315 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 35,620

— #11 largest county in Utah, #1,291 largest county nationwide

#11. Summit County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 7,062

— #547 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +20.0%

— #9 among counties in Utah, #190 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 42,357

— #10 largest county in Utah, #1,137 largest county nationwide

#10. Box Elder County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 9,445

— #494 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +19.6%

— #11 among counties in Utah, #201 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 57,666

— #8 largest county in Utah, #904 largest county nationwide

#9. Wasatch County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 12,612

— #424 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +56.9%

— #1 among counties in Utah, #9 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 34,788

— #12 largest county in Utah, #1,304 largest county nationwide

#8. Iron County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 12,850

— #421 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +28.9%

— #6 among counties in Utah, #80 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 57,289

— #9 largest county in Utah, #909 largest county nationwide

#7. Tooele County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 17,300

— #354 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +31.2%

— #5 among counties in Utah, #68 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 72,698

— #7 largest county in Utah, #759 largest county nationwide

#6. Cache County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 26,076

— #273 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +24.4%

— #7 among counties in Utah, #123 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 133,154

— #6 largest county in Utah, #486 largest county nationwide

#5. Weber County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 39,374

— #191 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +17.7%

— #13 among counties in Utah, #241 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 262,223

— #4 largest county in Utah, #268 largest county nationwide

#4. Washington County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 46,246

— #165 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +34.5%

— #4 among counties in Utah, #50 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 180,279

— #5 largest county in Utah, #371 largest county nationwide

#3. Davis County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 68,147

— #108 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.1%

— #8 among counties in Utah, #137 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 362,679

— #3 largest county in Utah, #201 largest county nationwide

#2. Utah County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 173,332

— #35 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +35.7%

— #3 among counties in Utah, #43 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 659,399

— #2 largest county in Utah, #104 largest county nationwide

#1. Salt Lake County

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 185,083

— #30 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +18.5%

— #12 among counties in Utah, #222 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 1,185,238

— #1 largest county in Utah, #37 largest county nationwide