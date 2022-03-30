UTAH (ABC4) – Utah ski resorts are slowly closing for the season. Here’s a list of when they close for the 21/22 winter.

Beaver Mountain – Garden City, UT

Closing Sunday, April 3

Brian Head – Iron County, UT

Closing Sunday, April 17

Brighton

Closing Sunday, April 17

Cherry Peak – Richmond, UT

Closed for the season

Deer Valley – Park City, UT

Closing Sunday, April 17

Eagle Point – Beaver, UT

Closing Sunday, April 3

Nordic Valley – Eden, UT

Closed for the season

Park City Mountain – Park City, UT

Closing Sunday, April 10

Powder Mountain – Eden, UT

Closing Sunday, April 10

Snowbasin – Huntsville, UT

Closing Sunday, April 10

Snowbird – Little Cottonwood Canyon, UT

Closing Sunday, May 1

Solitude – Big Cottonwood Canyon

Closing Sunday, May 1

Sundance

Closing Sunday, April 10

Woodward – Park City, UT

TBA