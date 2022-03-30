UTAH (ABC4) – Utah ski resorts are slowly closing for the season. Here’s a list of when they close for the 21/22 winter.
Beaver Mountain – Garden City, UT
Closing Sunday, April 3
Brian Head – Iron County, UT
Closing Sunday, April 17
Brighton
Closing Sunday, April 17
Cherry Peak – Richmond, UT
Closed for the season
Deer Valley – Park City, UT
Closing Sunday, April 17
Eagle Point – Beaver, UT
Closing Sunday, April 3
Nordic Valley – Eden, UT
Closed for the season
Park City Mountain – Park City, UT
Closing Sunday, April 10
Powder Mountain – Eden, UT
Closing Sunday, April 10
Snowbasin – Huntsville, UT
Closing Sunday, April 10
Snowbird – Little Cottonwood Canyon, UT
Closing Sunday, May 1
Solitude – Big Cottonwood Canyon
Closing Sunday, May 1
Sundance
Closing Sunday, April 10
Woodward – Park City, UT
TBA