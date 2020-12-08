When recreating, ‘Leave No Trace’ and don’t leave your mask

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah (ABC4 News) – As visitation increases at Zion National Park, officials are asking the public to wear their masks and to not leave them behind.

With Zion National Park reaching visitation record highs, the park urges those visiting to keep the land the way it was found; recalling Leave No Trace guidelines.

“While park employees and managers certainly appreciate visitors wearing face coverings and observing other CDC recommendations and guidelines, we should also continue to observe general Leave No Trace ethics to minimize our impacts in these wild places,” the park mentions.

Not only have masks been found littering trails, but graffiti and vandalism have also been making their way into the park.

Chief Ranger Daniel Fagergren tells ABC4 News that nearly every day at Zion, staff are finding words and shapes painted and drawn with mud, dirt, or pigment or even scratched on rocks or carved within the moss. “It’s everywhere.”

NPS Photo / Ben Gibson

Courtesy of Zion National Park

Courtesy of Zion National Park

Courtesy of Zion National Park

Courtesy of Zion National Park

Courtesy of Zion National Park

Courtesy of Zion National Park

Courtesy of Zion National Park

Courtesy of Zion National Park

The Seven Principles of Leave No Trace provide an easily understood framework of minimum impact practices for anyone visiting the outdoors. Each principle covers a specific topic and provides detailed information for minimizing impacts.

“The principle of planning ahead and preparing is always tantamount to a successful adventure, and we should be vigilant of disposing of waste properly to leave these trails and beautiful places in good shape for others to enjoy,” officials add. “We’re all in this together!”

The principles go as follows;