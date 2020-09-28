‘When 2020 drops you on your face,’ Utah DWR released video of elk tripping over a fence

Utah (ABC4 News) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources released a video Monday of an elk tripping over a fence titled in part, “When 2020 drops you on your face make like this elk during the rut & get back up.”
DWR officials say the large elk was so focused on chasing a cow elk, he didn’t notice Biologist Brian Maxfield in his truck nearby or the fence. The bull continued chasing the cow, acting like nothing happened.
