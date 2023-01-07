Kids benefit from learning through play and playing through learning even more when that play includes a parent.

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Do you or someone you know struggle in school? You may have a different learning style than what is being taught.

While some can have a mix of learning styles, generally, most people can fit into four different learning types: visual learner, auditory, kinesthetic or reading/writing.

Visual learners

These types of learners work best when they see and observe whatever is being taught, be that as pictures, diagrams, written directions, and more. These are considered “spatial” learners. These students will doodle, take notes, and possibly make lists.

Activities for visual learners

Mind Maps: Considered one of the “classic” games for visual learners. The activity has the player start with a central word or image. Then lines are drawn out of this to branch out into more words or images to give even more detail.

Diagrams: This can also include charts or graphs, but the basic idea is the same. Charts give the learner a chance to see the data in a more cohesive and visual aspect.

Color coding: Hammer home points through colors. For instance, red would mean bad, and green is good. Maybe yellow is slow (like when driving) and maybe blue means extra skill points.

Auditory learners

Are you the type of person who must listen to something to truly understand it? Maybe you or someone you know works better with audiobooks and podcasts than an actual book or magazine. It’s not just books, though. If you want to train yourself to read a certain amount of words per day or work on an especially difficult piece of homework, try working with a timer that has a start beep sound, then a different end beep. Maybe you need to learn something specific, so you train yourself with one of your favorite songs or tunes. If you’re having trouble understanding a concept, read it out loud. These learners work best with sounds to reinforce whatever it is they are learning.

Activities for auditory learners

Talking through problems or ideas: Try this activity before the project begins to give yourself a better understanding of what it is you must work with, then try it again after you have a better grasp on it. Then, consider teaching whatever this is to another person. Teaching and saying it out loud will hammer the skill even further into your mind.

Record yourself reading your notes: Use a recording app on your computer or phone, then play your notes back to yourself. This can also help improve your reading skills if you don’t often read your work out loud.

Lecturing out loud while you study: Similar to recording yourself, but for this one, you don’t need to have an app on your phone or computer. Simply speak your work out loud and listen to yourself. Try speaking it quickly and slowly. Make it different to keep it exciting and engaging.

Kinesthetic learners

These are tactile learners—people who need to work with their hands to really understand the process. These learners act out events or experience whatever it is they need to learn. If you’re one of these learners, you may have struggled sitting still in class and often excelled at sports. These learners also require a lot of breaks to maintain focus.

Activities for kinesthetic learners

Hands-on experiments: this is an activity that more than just the learner can enjoy. Build a rocket or create a type of gadget to really understand how machinery can work. Maybe build a website on your own to understand the inner workings.

Draw it out: Have a project or design that is difficult to visualize or understand? Try drawing it out. This could be blueprints for that tree house you want to build, or maybe it’s balancing your budget. Use images instead of words and see what happens. Let yourself get creative.

Project kits: This is something you or a little one could get involved with. These kits can have any number of things involved. For instance, they could involve clay, science experiments, electronics and more.

Reading/writing learners

These learners work best by reading out the problem, then writing it out. These learners prefer written words, and while they can overlap with visual learners, these learners specifically work well with books, articles, writing, diaries, etc. They may love looking up words in the dictionary or doing internet searches for fun.

Often, it’s these learners that the educational system works best with, so if you or someone you know is this type of learner, you may be one of the lucky ones.

Activities for reading/writing learners

Write out main or key concepts or ideas: It’s this repetition that’s key to helping them understand the subject matter more clearly.

Rewrite notes: After writing notes, try rewriting them a few times, specifically by hand, to better remember.

Study alone: Read everything, especially on your own. Reading/writing learners tend to need things quiet, so they can focus better on the subject matter at hand.

Every person has a different learning style, and no matter what style you work best in, you can be successful.