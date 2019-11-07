What’s next for Salt Lake City’s mayor-elect?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Erin Mendenhall is expected to be the 36th mayor and third woman to take over Utah’s capital city.
“It’s a good day,” said Salt Lake City Resident Jenny Hargis. “Erin has an awesome message, who was on the air quality board and I like her views on that, so I think that is really great.”
“I’m happy with this direction and I like Erin’s stance on a number of things,” said resident Jeff Clay.
Several residents ABC4 News spoke to were happy Luz Escamilla and Mendenhall ran a cordial race.
Heather Graham said, “Either way we would have had a great mayor.”
On Tuesday afternoon Escamilla conceded the race stating, “I just congratulated Erin. We had a good conversation and I wished her the best of luck as our city’s next mayor.”
“It’s good sportsmanship I guess, that’s kind of the vibe I got from the concession, it seemed like good sportsmanship,” said resident Michael Nelson.
Salt Lake City’s Board of Canvas will need to accept resident’s votes on November 19th at 5 p.m. The board is comprised of the city’s mayor and council members.
Per Salt Lake City Council’s website, Mendenhall doesn’t have to recuse herself from the vote.
Afterward, the mayor-elect will need to decide when she will resign and take over a mayoral salary. At that point, there will be a 30-day window for the City Clerk and City Council to do interviews and appoint a new District 5 Representative.
Graham said, “I’m glad that we have a direction.”
Residents say they are eager to see what Mendenhall does for air quality, the homeless problem, and the inland port.
“I think it’s going to be tough but I don’t think we expect it to be a cakewalk,” said Clay.
Mendenhall is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. at City Hall. She is expected to talk about the transition and her next steps.
Luz Escamilla plans to hold a presser afterward in the afternoon.
