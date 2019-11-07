What’s next for Salt Lake City’s mayor-elect?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Erin Mendenhall is expected to be the 36th mayor and third woman to take over Utah’s capital city.

“It’s a good day,” said Salt Lake City Resident Jenny Hargis. “Erin has an awesome message, who was on the air quality board and I like her views on that, so I think that is really great.”

“I’m happy with this direction and I like Erin’s stance on a number of things,” said resident Jeff Clay.

Several residents ABC4 News spoke to were happy Luz Escamilla and Mendenhall ran a cordial race.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill, Governor Gary Herbert, Erin Mendenhall, Salt Lake District 3 Councilmen Chris Wharton, District 2 State Senator Derk Kitchen, and Salt Lake Council Shireen Ghorbani at the Mendenhall Campaign Party on 11.5.19.

Heather Graham said, “Either way we would have had a great mayor.”

On Tuesday afternoon Escamilla conceded the race stating, “I just congratulated Erin. We had a good conversation and I wished her the best of luck as our city’s next mayor.”

“It’s good sportsmanship I guess, that’s kind of the vibe I got from the concession, it seemed like good sportsmanship,” said resident Michael Nelson.

Salt Lake City Hall

Salt Lake City’s Board of Canvas will need to accept resident’s votes on November 19th at 5 p.m. The board is comprised of the city’s mayor and council members.

Per Salt Lake City Council’s website, Mendenhall doesn’t have to recuse herself from the vote.

Afterward, the mayor-elect will need to decide when she will resign and take over a mayoral salary. At that point, there will be a 30-day window for the City Clerk and City Council to do interviews and appoint a new District 5 Representative.

Graham said, “I’m glad that we have a direction.”

Residents say they are eager to see what Mendenhall does for air quality, the homeless problem, and the inland port.

“I think it’s going to be tough but I don’t think we expect it to be a cakewalk,” said Clay.

Mendenhall is expected to hold a press conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. at City Hall. She is expected to talk about the transition and her next steps.

Luz Escamilla plans to hold a presser afterward in the afternoon.

