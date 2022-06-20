UTAH (ABC4) – In its first year observed as an official federal holiday, Juneteenth will be publicly observed on Monday, June 20.

Juneteenth, a portmanteau of the words “June” and “nineteenth” is celebrated on June 19, marking the day in 1865 when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to free enslaved people over two years after the emancipation proclamation was signed.

Juneteenth is now one of 11 official federal holidays, meaning federal employees receive paid time off and federal offices are closed. Juneteenth was officially recognized as a Utah state holiday and signed into law by Gov. Spencer Cox earlier this year on March 24.

Attempts to give Juneteenth the same deference as Memorial Day or July Fourth didn’t begin gaining traction until 2020, when protests sparked a nationwide push to address race.

According to NPR, “At the state level, at least 24 states and the District of Columbia will legally recognize Juneteenth as a public holiday this year,” with Connecticut set to join next year and a few other states considering legislation to legalize the holiday.

Places closed on Monday in observance of Juneteenth:

United States Postal Service

If you’re planning on mailing something or conducting business at the post office, you’ll have to wait until tomorrow. All post offices will be closed in observance of Juneteenth.

UPS

UPS, although not a federal institution, says no pickup or delivery service will be in operation. The company says some stores may have modified business hours so it’s best to call your local store for the most updated hours.

Banks

Bank of America, Wells Fargo and JP Morgan Chase and Co. will be closed. ATM services will remain in operation.

Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

If you need to conduct business at the DMV in-person, you’ll have to wait as all offices are closed. Online services such as renewing registration, licenses and more will remain in operation.

Schools

For public schools not yet on summer break, classes will not be held on Monday. Although the same rules may not apply to private schools or universities, so it’s best to check the school’s official calendar.

Stock Market

The New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and bond markets are all closed on Monday.

Although all federal offices are closed, it’s important to note that state office closures may vary depending whether the state recognizes Juneteenth as a holiday. If you have business at a state office on Monday, it’s best to call and confirm operating hours before visiting.

What’s open on Juneteenth?

Retail stores

Although mass retailers such as Target, Best Buy, Nike and more recognize the holiday, stores will remain open for regular shopping.

Shopping malls will also observe regular business hours.

Grocery Stores

All major supermarkets and grocers will remain open on Monday including Costco, Smith’s, Sam’s Club, Harmon’s, Macey’s, WinCo and more.

Pharmacies

Nationwide pharmacies such as CVS and Walgreens and more will remain open.

Restaurants