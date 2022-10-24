SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Our early season winter storm exited the state overnight, but we will still feel the effects of it throughout the week as unseasonably cold and unsettled conditions will hang around for a while. And there is still a slight chance that we’ll get a little kick of moisture as it leaves. All that before the next system moves in midweek.

We saw good amounts of rain and snow up and down the state as several areas from Logan to Cedar City had over a half an inch of rain. Cedar City actually had over an inch of rain and then collected over 2 inches of snow. The mountains were the big benefactors of the moisture as we saw 21 inches fall at Alta and 18 at Solitude. Even the resorts that didn’t get into double digits were still very happy with the snow they received and are looking forward to more of it this weekend.

The cold might be the hardest part for many to deal with as the workweek begins. Last week the Wasatch Front was in the mid to upper 70’s all week long, but this coming week will see temps in the 40s and 50s. Overnight lows will drop near the freezing mark. Even St. George will see their 80’s of last week replaced with 60’s and overnight lows in the 30s. Oh what a difference a week can make!

Tuesday night another system will creep into northern Utah and bring with it some more storms that should settle in over the Wasatch Front. Wednesday is the best chance for more snow and with the cooler temperatures already in place, it is possible that we’ll see a little more of it hitting the valley floor this time. The storm could come in as early as Tuesday evening and might stay as long as Thursday morning. We should see a drier patter going into the weekend, but things will stay cool. Southern Utah will remain mostly dry for the coming week, but will continue to see those colder temperatures for the foreseeable future.

The Takeaway? The storm is leaving, but the cold remains. Next storm likely to hit midweek

