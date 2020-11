Sign up for our, bringing you our favorite recipes, guests, and more every day!

Before we launch into what our favorite side dishes for Thanksgiving are, let’s hear what some of the stars look forward to most! We hear what Garth Brooks loves, and what secret ingredient makes their gravy so special.

Surae loves mashed potatoes, Ali hot rolls with honey butter, Brian loves yams, and Nicea loves green bean green casserole. Have a happy turkey day, everyone!