What you should know to stay safe before, during, and after a mudslide

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON (ABC4 News) – Thursday night’s mudslides trapped approximately 35 cars in Little Cottonwood Canyon, forcing dozens of people to shelter overnight at Snowbird and Alta. Luckily, no one was injured, but first responders said it’s a good reminder of what you can do to stay safe in a mudslide.

Locals John Cook and Stefanie Schulz were among those trapped, after spending the day hiking in Albion Basin.

“We didn’t really realize that we were going to be stuck up there until we were driving down. The mudslides happened super fast. I’ve never had this experience in my entire life,” said Schulz. “There were boulders as tall as us coming across. It was crazy.”

The couple was trapped between mudslides for approximately two hours and expressed concern about not knowing what could happen next.

“We were worried a little bit about more rocks coming down, another landslide or mudslide coming down and knocking some of the cars off the side of the road,” said Cook. “To see these boulders coming down, everyone is really lucky that a car wasn’t taken out.”

Crews evacuated trapped drivers to Snowbird and Alta, where they were sheltered for the night. Officials with the Utah Department of Transportation said Thursday’s mudslides were the worst they’ve seen in Little Cottonwood Canyon in 30 years.

Luckily, no injuries were reported, but first responders said it’s a good reminder for everyone to learn about how to stay safe when encountering mudslides. Here are some tips provided by the Department of Homeland Security and Jason Hanson, former CIA officer and security specialist to prepare and remain safe from mudslides:

BEFORE A MUDSLIDE:

– Build an emergency kit and make a family communications plan

– Become familiar with the land around you. Learn whether mudslides have occurred in your area by contacting local officials. However, don’t assume that what happened last time will happen next time. Debris flows can start in places they’ve never been and return to slopes where they’ve already been

– If you are near a wildfire burn area, sign up for emergency alerts and pay attention to weather forecasts for the burn area

– Listen and watch for rushing water, mud, and unusual sounds (Trees cracking or boulders knocking together might indicate moving debris)

DURING A MUDSLIDE:

– Never cross a road with water or mud flowing. Never cross a bridge if you see a flow approaching. It can grow faster and larger too quickly for you to escape

– If you do get stuck in the path of a landslide, move uphill as quickly as possible

– Avoid river valleys and low-lying areas during times of danger

– If you are near a stream of channel, be alert for any sudden increase or decrease in water flow or water that changes from clear to muddy. These can be signs that a mudslide is coming

– If you decide to stay in your home during a slide, move to an upper floor if you have one. If you can’t get off the ground floor, move to the most interior room of your house

– If you happen to be outside when the slide strikes, move perpendicular to the debris flow to get to the end and avoid a direct encounter. Never try to outrun the slide, because chances are you won’t be able to

– If you do get caught directly in the slide, curl up into a ball and protect your head. Create an air pocket around you so that you can breathe once the slide stops. Conserve your energy and don’t panic. Once the slide stops, rescue workers will be out in force looking for survivors

AFTER A MUDSLIDE:

– Watch for flooding. Floods sometimes follow mudslides and debris flows because they may both be started by the same conditions

– Don’t go back. Debris from a slide may not all come at once. There could be random bursts of flowing mud like aftershocks in an earthquake or the subsequent waves of a tsunami. Even if it looks like it’s over, there might be more danger headed your way

