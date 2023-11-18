SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Election Day is coming up — here’s what you need to know.

The 2023 Municipal General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 21. All eligible, active, registered voters are encouraged to vote by mail until Nov. 20, or to drop off their ballot or vote in person up to and on election day.

A municipal general election is an opportunity for voters to elect candidates to office in their city or local service district. This is different from the municipal primary election, where the purpose was to narrow the field of candidates to advance to the general election, according to the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office.

In addition to the municipal election this year, there will also be a special election to fill the congressional seat in Congressional District 2.

It is important to note that only active registered voters with a contest that pertains to their precinct will receive a ballot. To vote for the open congressional seat, voters must reside in the boundaries of Congressional District 2. To view your congressional district, click here.

If you did not receive a ballot and believe you should have, contact the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office.

If you decide to vote in-person, make sure to bring identification. You may vote at any vote center, regardless of where you reside in the county. You do not need to vote in every contest — your ballot will still be counted if some contests are left blank.

If you make a mistake while filling out your ballot, cross out the entire name and oval and fill in the oval of your correct choice. Voting for more than the number of eligible seats in a contest will result in your vote in that contest not being counted, according to the Salt Lake County Clerk’s office.

Salt Lake County has provided secure ballot drop box locations where ballots can be deposited at any time before the election deadline.

Locations include:

Alta Post Office — 10351 UT-210, Alta

Anderson Foothill Library — 1135 South 2100 East, Salt Lake City

Brighton Fire Station — 7688 South Big Cottonwood Canyon Road, Brighton

Bluffdale City Hall — 2222 West 14400 South, Bluffdale

Cottonwood Heights City Hall — 2277 East Bengal Boulevard, Cottonwood Heights

Draper City Hall — 1020 Pioneer Road, Draper

Granite Library — 3331 South 500 East, South Salt Lake

Herriman City Hall — 5355 Main Street, Herriman

Holladay City Hall — 4580 South 2300 East, Holladay

Kearns Rec Center — 5670 Cougar Lane, Kearns

Magna Library — 2675 South 8950 West, Magna

Midvale City Hall — 7505 Holden Street, Midvale

Millcreek Common –1354 East Chambers Avenue, Millcreek

Murray City — 5025 South State Street, Murray

Riverton City Hall — 12830 South Redwood Road, Riverton

Ron Wood Park — 5985 West 8600 South, West Jordan

River’s Bend Senior Center — 1300 West 300 North, Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City Library — 420 South 200 East, Salt Lake City

Salt Lake County Government Center — 2001 South State Stret, Salt Lake City

Sandy City Hall — 10000 Centennial Parkway, Sandy

Sandy Senior Center — 9310 South 1300 East, Sandy

South Jordan City Hall –1600 West Towne Center Drive, South Jordan

Taylorsville City Hall — 2600 West Taylorsville Boulevard, Taylorsville

West Jordan City Hall — 8000 South Redwood Road, West Jordan

West Valley City Hall — 3600 South Constitution Boulevard, West Valley City

To see where else in Utah you can visit a ballot drop box location, visit vote.utah.gov or click here.