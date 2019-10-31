What you need to know about this year’s ACA open enrollment

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – November 1st begins the start of the Affordable Care Act open enrollment.

This year, Utahns have three new providers.

“It’s going to increase the options and choices for Utah consumers,” said Lloyd Coleman, Founder of Clarity Insurance Advisors. “We have Cigna. We have Molina who is back this year. And, we have a subsidiary of Blue Cross called BridgeSpan that is here.”

When it comes to healthcare, just under 200,000 Utahns depend on the ACA.

Also known as Obamacare, ACA is for people who can’t obtain health insurance through their job or aren’t eligible for Medicaid.

Coleman breaks down an important factor when it comes to determining how much you’ll pay out of pocket.

“Often if you’re getting a subsidy. The subsidy amount determines your final cost.”

For most people, the subsidy equals the portion your employer pays for your coverage.

“People who don’t have the option to get coverage through work or are self-employed can go to the marketplace where the government acts as an employer who pays a large percentage of the costs of that premium a month,” said Coleman.

That amount is a sliding scale. The less you make, the more the government pays.

Open enrollment ends on December 15th.

If you need help finding a health care plan, you can call 211 or visit TakeCareUtah.org.

