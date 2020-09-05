What ‘Yellow Phase’ means for Utah state liquor stores

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert announced Thursday that counties remaining in the orange phase will now move to the yellow phase on Friday, September 4.

This means the entire state of Utah will be in the yellow phase with the exception of the Vernal store, which is in the green phase, according to the governor’s office.

All Utah State Liquor and Wine stores can start operating a little more as they did prior to COVID while still taking reasonable precautions. It means restrictions move to a lower level and start to loosen up gradually.

The following are guidelines the liquor stores and employees are expected to follow based on recommendations from the health department.