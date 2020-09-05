What ‘Yellow Phase’ means for Utah state liquor stores

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Governor Gary Herbert announced Thursday that counties remaining in the orange phase will now move to the yellow phase on Friday, September 4.
This means the entire state of Utah will be in the yellow phase with the exception of the Vernal store, which is in the green phase, according to the governor’s office.
All Utah State Liquor and Wine stores can start operating a little more as they did prior to COVID while still taking reasonable precautions. It means restrictions move to a lower level and start to loosen up gradually.
The following are guidelines the liquor stores and employees are expected to follow based on recommendations from the health department.
- Face coverings should continue to be worn by employees and customers.
- Maintain social distancing of 6 feet in the store and at the registers. Use the floor stickers available through supplies to designate 6-foot distances at the registers.
- Disinfect carts, baskets, and high touch surfaces frequently (between each customer is recommended).
- Return to normal customer capacity but maintain physical distancing guidelines of 6 feet. We will provide you with a recommended customer count based on the square footage of your store. The guideline is 1 customer per 100 square feet.
- Make sure hand sanitizer is available for customer use.
- You can allow one-way aisles to help with physical distancing. Do not tape off racks or block aisles. You may use directional arrows on the floor with tape.
- Continue to symptom check and take temperature of employees, vendors, administrative staff, etc. when in your store.
- Comply with hygiene guidelines by washing your hands often.
- Stay home if you don’t feel well.
- Avoid handshaking.
- All registers should be opened as needed to reduce lines and wait times.
Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.