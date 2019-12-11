What Utahns are saying about Trump impeachment charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – House Democrats announced two articles of impeachment Tuesday against President Donald Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

The announcement was a culmination of a months-long investigation into the president’s alleged efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate his potential 2020 political rival Joe Biden and Biden’s son Hunter, as well as the 2016 election.

“The abuse of power, I think the question is, was Trump asking for information for 2016, about what happened in the 2016 election, or was he exclusively trying to get dirt to Hurt Biden in 2020? And I think a reasonable reading of the transcript says maybe he was doing both,” Utah Senator Todd Weiler, R-Woods Cross, told ABC4 News.

“The obstruction of Congress charge I think is especially weak. They sent subpoenas to some of Trump’s employees and those subpoenas were challenged in court and the courts have not ruled on any of those yet,” he added.

House Republicans claim Democrats have no solid evidence against the president.

President Trump reacted to the Articles of Impeachment Tuesday night.

“They put up two articles that frankly are very weak and they are very weak. I think the Democrats, I can’t imagine they vote for it because we did nothing wrong. There was absolutely nothing done wrong. I think it’s a disgrace that people can make impeachment out of nothing.”

“I’ve never seen a president say grab a woman by the private parts and everything is OK and stuff. I’ve never seen a president call countries s-hole countries, and say all kinds of evil things about allies and enemies alike,” Davis County resident Faraki Goredenna said.

Salt Lake County resident Melissa Dellagatta also reacted to the news.

“It’s so partisan, like, I wish it weren’t such a partisan issue and we could just look at the evidence instead of, my party says this, my party says that.

“I’m just hoping that the people in Congress know what they’re doing and do the right thing for the country’s sake,” Goredenna said.

