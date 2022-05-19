SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Although the cost of used cars has been slowly declining, a new study conducted by iSeeCars.com has found that many lightly-used cars are still more expensive than their new versions in Salt Lake City.

According to the research, in Salt Lake City, used car prices increased by 12.5% or $4,562 in April compared to last year.

Below you can find a list of the top five used cars that are more expensive than their new versions in Salt Lake City:

Chevrolet Suburban, 18.0% more than new or $12,458 more than new Chevrolet Tahoe, 12.1% more than new or $8,195 more than new GMC Yukon, 10.8% more than new or $8,049 more than new Ford Bronco Sport, 10.1% more than new or $3,640 more than new Toyota RAV4, 9.5% more than new or $3,226 more than new

Throughout the nation, the study found that the average lightly-used (roughly one to five-years-old) car is 1.0% less expensive than its new version. Additionally, Mercedes-Benz G-Class as a used vehicle is the most expensive over its new version, while Nissan takes the cake as the most represented automaker for lightly-used cars that provide the greatest savings over their new versions.

Below you can find a list of the top five used cars that are more expensive than their new versions in America: