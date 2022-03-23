UTAH (ABC4) – Missing for more than 24 hours, police say an Amber Alert helped authorities find a missing 14-year-old Magna girl in Texas on Tuesday, but not every missing child case gets an Amber Alert.

Earlier this month, a different Utah teen also disappeared with a man she met online.

Roosevelt Police say in this case, an Amber Alert was not issued because it didn’t meet all four of the criteria:

The victim must be 17 or younger The victim is abducted The victim must face imminent danger Public information could help finding the victim

Roosevelt Police say they didn’t have information to help find the victim, like a name or description.

Unified Police had a suspect name, photo and vehicle description in the case of the girl found in Texas.

Initially, Unified Police Sergeant Melody Cutler said the case was reported as a runaway.

Information from the victim’s friends made a huge difference, but Cutler said she wished they would have said something sooner.

“Maybe even they just even approached her mother and said, ‘Hey, I’m really concerned about her. She’s got this relationship going online with this guy.’ Maybe it could have been stopped prior to it getting to this point,” said Cutler.