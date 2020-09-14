What should you do with storm debris? Salt Lake City announces two-step clean up plan

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Mayor Erin Mendenhall has sent out an announcement to Salt Lake City residents, concerning what to do with the storm debris and a new program that lets you take the debris to the landfill for free. The city wants to do clean up in two rounds.

In the public interest ABC4 News is presenting the announcement in it’s entirety:

“As Salt Lake City continues to recover from the hurricane-force storm that hit it just under a week ago the City has a structure in place to help residents clean up from the storm.”

“The storm caused widespread damage throughout our city and it is going to take weeks, if not months, for us to fully clear up the debris,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said. “In order to streamline cleanup efforts, and to avoid any potential flooding that could occur if gutters are not clear, we’re asking the public to follow these guidelines for their waste.”

“The City will work on first-round clearing of city-owned tree debris now, and is asking the public to hold onto additional debris for the second round of clearing.”

ROUND 1:

Green Waste Debris From City-owned Trees

This includes trees on park strips throughout the city.

If residents have debris from a City-owned tree (a tree in the park strip), please move the debris to the side of the road and the City will be collecting soon.

Do Not mix regular garbage or other storm-related damage from homes into the curbside piles.

mix regular garbage or other storm-related damage from homes into the curbside piles. Park away from the piles of tree debris to allow for heavy equipment to access and clear this material.



ROUND 2:

Green Waste From Private Trees and Storm-related Home Debris

Residents should NOT place debris from private trees (located in front, back, or side yards) and storm-related home debris like fencing and roofing on the street yet.

If home debris is small enough residents should use their regular garbage can to dispose of debris.

The City will coordinate collection for private trees and storm-related home debris in the near future.

Additional resources:

Landfill Access