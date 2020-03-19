What should be in your 72-hour pet kits for your animal friends?

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – With the coronavirus outbreak and recent earthquake, the Salt Lake Animal Services says in an emergency, it is important to also keep pets safe by having a 72-Hour Kit Essentials for Pets.
The 91 pets at SLC Animal Services are safe and cared for after Wednesday’s earthquake, according to SLC Animals Services. Animal control officers said they responded to minor calls, and staff was on standby in case any animals needed to be evacuated from Magna. For animal emergencies, the public is asked to call dispatch at 801-743-7000.
During this time, Animal Services reminds pet owners what they need during an emergency for family pets. In event of evacuation pet owners will need to grab their pets 72 Hour Emergency Kit.
Animal Services says the kit should be placed in a waterproof bag. The bag may include:
- Vaccination History
- Veterinary medical records
- Emergency contact information
- Special diet needs
- Medication (marked clearly for each pet, doses & vet contact info)
- Map of area with pet-friendly hotels marked
- Pictures of you with your pets
- First Aid Kit
Dog & Cat Essentials:
- 3-7 days of food (dry or canned)
- 3-7 days of water (plastic water bottles)
- Non-tipping food/water dishes
- Can opener and spoon
- Favorite toys, treats, blankets
- Leash, collar, harness for each pet (attach tags)
- Stakes and tie-outs
- Mild dish detergent & Hand sanitizer
- Paper towels & Trash bags
- Flashlight with batteries
- Pee Pads or Newspaper-
- Cage or carrier for each pet (label with your contact & emergency contact info)
- Kitty Litter & Litter box
More information can be found on the Animal Services website.
Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates
Virus
News
App
Updates
Email
Updates
Coronavirus
Resources
- Salt Lake City district to provide emergency kits for families
- Salt Lake City launches loan program to help local businesses with COVID-19 losses
- Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April
- Utah Congressman Ben McAdams tests positive for coronavirus
- Taco restaurant sells emergency taco kits, complete with toilet paper, 30 eggs