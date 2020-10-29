What should be done with the old Raging Waters site? Community meeting to be held Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Dried up and washed out, the old site where the popular Raging Waters waterpark lived continues to be a topic of concern. Now the community that surrounds it wants to do something about it.

A press release sent by The Glendale Community Council in the Salt Lake City neighborhood where Raging Waters once sat, said the park officially closed in 2018.

“The pools leak, much of the equipment is broken and unsafe, or no longer meet engineering codes. Vandalism and operator abandonment have created additional problems, such as fires, stripped electrical wiring, and equipment theft. The park’s condition leaves Salt Lake City wrestling

with the difficult question of what to do next,” the press release states.

The waterpark changed ownership in 2016 and until 2018 was known as Seven Peaks. Once the park closed, it seem to have more issues surrounding the vacant property than it ever did while open.

In 2019, tallgrass and dry weeds near the slides ignited in July but Salt Lake City fire crews were able to save the structures. Less than two weeks later, on August 4, flames tore through the park’s vacant office.

When ABC4’s Rick Aaron covered the park’s future last year, he said the waterpark belongs to Salt Lake City which leases it out to private operators. Once Seven Peaks’ deal expired a company called Blue Island took over who had big plans to renovate the park into a destination resort with new pools, slides, restaurants, retail space, and even the world’s longest lazy river.

At some point the company backed out, and attempts to reach them have failed.

Nonetheless, the community feels something has to be done to help combat the problems, including an uptick in trespassing and crime surrounding the park.

Salt Lake City Police Detective Michael Ruff said they have had an increase in trespassing and other calls since the closure of the park and wants to remind everyone the property is closed and anyone entering is trespassing.

The Glendale Community Council is hosting an onsite visioning conversation about the future of the property, which will be conducted entirely outdoors in observance with COVID-19 safety protocol, the press release states.

The event is on Saturday, October 31 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Raging Waters site located at 1200 West 1700 South in Salt Lake City.

