SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thirty-eight restaurants in Salt Lake County have been approved to allow dogs in outdoor eating areas.

This regulation only applies to dogs, and not any other animals. To be approved as a “dog patio friendly” businesses must submit a safety plan and pay an application fee of $330. Before owners can take their dog to these patio friendly sites, a few rules must be followed:

Dogs must remain on-leash, and must have collars with current license and rabies tag

Dogs may not be on tables or chairs

Dogs should be given water in a disposable container, but may not eat food (including dog food or treats)

For restaurant workers and owners, they must follow these rules:

Establishment must post signs that notify patrons that dogs may be on the premises.

The patio must have an outdoor entrance so dogs don’t have to go through an interior dining area, and there must be self-closing doors between the patio and interior area.

The patio must be cleaned with animal-friendly chemicals at the beginning of each shift, or every six hours if the business does not have defined shifts.

Any dog bathroom “accidents” must be cleaned, and the area sanitized within 5 minutes.

Wait staff and other restaurant food-handlers may not touch any dog.

The following businesses have been approved to allow dogs in outdoor patio areas.