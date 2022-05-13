SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Thirty-eight restaurants in Salt Lake County have been approved to allow dogs in outdoor eating areas.

This regulation only applies to dogs, and not any other animals. To be approved as a “dog patio friendly” businesses must submit a safety plan and pay an application fee of $330. Before owners can take their dog to these patio friendly sites, a few rules must be followed:

  • Dogs must remain on-leash, and must have collars with current license and rabies tag
  • Dogs may not be on tables or chairs
  • Dogs should be given water in a disposable container, but may not eat food (including dog food or treats)

For restaurant workers and owners, they must follow these rules:

  • Establishment must post signs that notify patrons that dogs may be on the premises.
  • The patio must have an outdoor entrance so dogs don’t have to go through an interior dining area, and there must be self-closing doors between the patio and interior area.
  • The patio must be cleaned with animal-friendly chemicals at the beginning of each shift, or every six hours if the business does not have defined shifts.
  • Any dog bathroom “accidents” must be cleaned, and the area sanitized within 5 minutes.
  • Wait staff and other restaurant food-handlers may not touch any dog.

The following businesses have been approved to allow dogs in outdoor patio areas.

  • Brewhouse Pub 
    1722 South Fremont Drive
  • Brickyard Bar
    3000 South Highland Drive
  • Campfire Lounge 
    837 East 2100 South 
  • Caputo’s on 15th  
    1516 South 1500 East 
  • Even Stevens
    2030 South 900 East
  • Feldman’s Deli
    2005 East 2700 South
  • Fisher Brewing Company 
    320 West 800 South 
  • Flatbread  
    1044 East 2100 South
  • Garage Grill
    1122 East Draper Parkway
  • Gourmandise
    250 South 300 East
    725 East 12300 South
  • Grid City Beer Works
    333 West 2100 South
  • Handlebar
    751 North 300 West
  • Hopkins Brewing
    1048 East 2100 South
  • Ice Haus
    7 West 4800 South
  • Les Madeleines
    216 East 500 South
  • Lofte’s Bar and Grill
    2106 West North Temple
  • Log Haven 
    6451 East Millcreek Canyon Road 
  • Mountain West Hard Cider Co
    425 North 400 West
  • Park Cafe
    604 East 1300 South
  • Pig and a Jelly Jar
    401 East 900 South
    1968 East Murray-Holladay Road
  • The Point After
    5445 South 900 East
  • Proper Burger Company
    865 South Main Street
  • Red Rock Place
    6227 South State Street
  • Root’d Cafe
    2577 East Bengal Boulevard
  • Shades Brewing
    154 West Utopia Avenue
  • Squatters  
    147 West Broadway 
  • Stratford Proper
    1588 East Stratford Avenue
  • Taqueria 27 
    149 East 200 South 
    4670 South Holladay Boulevard
    6154 South State Street 
  • Tea Zaanti
    1944 South 1100 East
  • Templin Family Brewing
    936 South 300 West
  • Trolley Wing Company
    602 East 500 South
  • Vessel Kitchen
    905 East 900 South
  • Wasatch Brew Pub 
    2110 South Highland Drive
  • Zest
    275 South 200 West