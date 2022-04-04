(ABC4) – Spring is officially here and for 30% of Americans, this is their favorite season, according to a new survey. Regardless of geographic location, most people claim spring or fall as their favorite seasons.

Depending on where you live you may choose winter or summer as your favorite season. 24% of residents in Florida say winter is their favorite season while 55% of residents in Alaska say summer is their favorite season.

Here’s what Utah residents said is their favorite season:

Spring: 36%

Summer: 22%

Fall: 32%

Winter: 8%

