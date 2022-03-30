UTAH (ABC4) – With Easter approaching slowly but surely, it’s safe to say that we’re all waiting in anticipation for the annual April sugar rush. But the question looms, what candy do we purchase to satisfy not only our own sweet tooth but those we’ll be celebrating with as well?

Two recent studies have revealed the most popular Easter candies in each state across America.

Zippia, a job search website, compiled Google Trend data across the nation to explore the most popular Easter candies in every state. Their findings revealed that the majority of Americans prefer a more savory treat. The most searched for Easter treat in 14 states including Utah was boiled eggs. Cadbury creme eggs, which were grouped with likewise variations such as Kinder Easter Eggs and Caramel Eggs came in second place with 10 states preferring them among other candies. Jelly beans, including the Sweet Tart and Starburst branded options came in third place with 8 states dubbing them the best Easter treat.

A RetailMeNot customer survey, which focus more on the holiday’s sugar emphasis, found that the majority of Americans (26%) favor Reece’s Mini Peanut Butter Eggs, followed by Jelly Beans (24%), Cadbury Crème Eggs (20%), and the classic chocolate bunny (16%). Despite their ubiquity every spring and the sentimental memories they inspire, Peeps were the least favorite Easter candy among Americans, with only 14% opting for the sugar-coated chickadees.

Check out the full reports to learn more about each state’s preferred Easter treat.