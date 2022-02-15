What is the least educated Utah county?

(STACKER) – The value of traditional education can vary widely across the country. While a college degree has long been viewed as a critical step toward the American dream, growing costs have led many students to reconsider the return-on-investment of higher education. Meanwhile, local economies and individual circumstances can push others toward learning a trade or entering the workforce early.

These considerations aside, national statistics show a clear difference in earnings as they relate to educational attainment, as college graduates typically earn 65% more than those with only a high school degree.

To help understand areas with the lowest educational attainment, Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in Utah using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the lowest percent of the population 25 years and over that has a Bachelor’s degree or higher. Ties are broken by the highest percent with less than a high school diploma.

#29. Summit County

– 55% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 5.1% ($26,092 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 16% ($36,086)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 23.9% ($41,937)

– Bachelor’s degree: 33.8% ($57,798)

– Graduate or professional degree: 21.2% ($87,457)

#28. Utah County

– 40.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($26,422 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 16.4% ($31,318)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.4% ($35,088)

– Bachelor’s degree: 28.1% ($48,576)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.7% ($77,757)

#27. Wasatch County

– 39.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 5.4% ($31,111 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.8% ($31,029)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.9% ($43,050)

– Bachelor’s degree: 26.7% ($52,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 13.2% ($76,442)

#26. Morgan County

– 39.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 1.9%

– High school graduate: 19.6% ($39,086)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.2% ($39,167)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.1% ($55,889)

– Graduate or professional degree: 14.3% ($97,639)

#25. Cache County

– 38.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 6.8% ($26,193 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 20.2% ($32,201)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.6% ($29,370)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.7% ($40,240)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.6% ($66,224)

#24. Davis County

– 37.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 4.4% ($28,248 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 21.2% ($33,918)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.7% ($38,456)

– Bachelor’s degree: 25.7% ($55,262)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($81,844)

#23. Salt Lake County

– 35.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.2% ($26,882 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 22.6% ($32,560)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 32.7% ($38,450)

– Bachelor’s degree: 22.8% ($51,560)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12.8% ($74,892)

#22. Kane County

– 29.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.5%

– High school graduate: 21.8% ($27,321)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.8% ($27,219)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.9% ($31,974)

– Graduate or professional degree: 12% ($56,443)

#21. Iron County

– 29.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($19,141 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.6% ($30,524)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.5% ($30,874)

– Bachelor’s degree: 20.3% ($38,311)

– Graduate or professional degree: 9.6% ($57,247)

#20. Grand County

– 28.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 6.7% ($34,342 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.5% ($30,295)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.2% ($27,561)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.4% ($29,894)

– Graduate or professional degree: 11.2% ($39,651)

#19. Washington County

– 28.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.1% ($26,939 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 23.4% ($28,872)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 41.5% ($30,996)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17.3% ($38,181)

– Graduate or professional degree: 10.8% ($64,929)

#18. Garfield County

– 25.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 7.3% ($19,375 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.2% ($24,679)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.6% ($32,639)

– Bachelor’s degree: 18% ($35,625)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.8% ($63,393)

#17. Weber County

– 24.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($30,160 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.6% ($32,971)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($37,627)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17% ($48,207)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.5% ($71,700)

#16. Tooele County

– 24.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.8% ($26,059 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 29.3% ($39,545)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.7% ($41,350)

– Bachelor’s degree: 17% ($55,443)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.3% ($69,821)

#15. Box Elder County

– 23.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 6.9% ($30,767 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 31% ($35,166)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 38.1% ($35,665)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.9% ($49,124)

– Graduate or professional degree: 7.1% ($71,078)

#14. Wayne County

– 23.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.7% ($15,000 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 24.6% ($30,500)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.4% ($32,019)

– Bachelor’s degree: 19.2% ($57,917)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($63,036)

#13. Rich County

– 23% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 4.3% ($30,688 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.1% ($31,438)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.5% ($36,500)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.9% ($35,227)

– Graduate or professional degree: 8.2% ($51,250)

#12. Beaver County

– 21.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.1% ($32,328 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.6% ($35,642)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35.2% ($37,961)

– Bachelor’s degree: 16.8% ($53,942)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($76,250)

#11. Sanpete County

– 20.9% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.8% ($21,040 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 28.9% ($27,233)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.4% ($28,791)

– Bachelor’s degree: 14.5% ($37,942)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.4% ($56,920)

#10. Millard County

– 20.6% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.9% ($34,500 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.6% ($30,352)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.9% ($32,459)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.1% ($45,259)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.5% ($78,281)

#9. Piute County

– 20.2% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9%

– High school graduate: 40.5% ($26,232)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 30.2% ($22,083)

– Bachelor’s degree: 15.3%

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.9% ($36,667)

#8. Sevier County

– 18.5% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 9.4% ($32,222 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.8% ($33,385)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 39.5% ($27,135)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.5% ($41,723)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($58,750)

#7. San Juan County

– 18.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 15.1% ($24,779 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 32.2% ($25,160)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 34.4% ($26,508)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($45,406)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6.8% ($63,125)

#6. Carbon County

– 17.1% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.5% ($24,792 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 27.1% ($30,670)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 47.3% ($31,197)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.7% ($43,646)

– Graduate or professional degree: 5.4% ($58,099)

#5. Emery County

– 16.3% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 6.2% ($30,221 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 30.2% ($41,090)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 47.3% ($35,144)

– Bachelor’s degree: 12.3% ($40,000)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.9% ($70,833)

#4. Juab County

– 16% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 8.9% ($22,962 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 38.6% ($30,602)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 36.6% ($38,289)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10% ($42,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 6% ($70,357)

#3. Uintah County

– 15.8% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 14.3% ($24,555 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 34.9% ($36,435)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 35% ($37,545)

– Bachelor’s degree: 11.5% ($50,122)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.3% ($61,111)

#2. Duchesne County

– 14.7% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 11.2% ($30,216 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 36.7% ($39,795)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 37.4% ($38,320)

– Bachelor’s degree: 10.5% ($47,460)

– Graduate or professional degree: 4.1% ($60,500)

#1. Daggett County

– 13.4% of population 25 years and over with Bachelor’s degree or higher



– Less than high school diploma: 5.9% ($26,528 median earnings)

– High school graduate: 40% ($75,491)

– Some college or Associate’s degree: 40.6% ($20,417)

– Bachelor’s degree: 9.7% ($47,500)

– Graduate or professional degree: 3.7% ($76,563)