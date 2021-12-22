What is the cheapest car to insure? Most expensive?

(ABC4) – For those that are browsing the market for a new car, or perhaps unsure of how much a new car would cost to insure, a new report explains how car make and model affects insurance rates — and what cars are more affordable than others.

A person’s car make, model, trim, and year all play a part in how much one will pay for auto insurance. For instance, an expensive car model with extra features and a large engine will cost more to insure than a standard car model with a high safety rating.

What are the most expensive cars to insure in 2022?

The most expensive popular car to insure is the Tesla Model 3. The 2022 Tesla Model 3 starts at a price of $44,990 but requires $2,830 a year for full coverage. This is significantly higher than other popular cars.

The reason is that Tesla is a luxury car that is more expensive to repair and is a more enticing target for thieves.

Tesla Model Y lands second at a cost of $2,658 a year for full coverage.

Here is the complete list of most expensive cars to insure in 2022:

Tesla Model 3 – $2,830/year

Tesla Model Y – $2,658/year

Hyundai Sonata – $2,332/year

Kia Forte – $2,328/year

Hyundai Elantra – $2,295/year

Nissan Sentra – $2,286/year

Chevrolet Silverado – $2,275/year

Nissan Altima – $2,254/year

Chevrolet Suburban – $2,198/year

Toyota Tundra – $2,197/year

What are the cheapest cars to insure?

The least expensive cars to insure are the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Sahara, 2018 Buick Encore, and 2019 Honda Civic. The Wrangler, which on average costs $108.91 per month to insure, is so cheap because the vehicle’s MSRP starts at $28,045 — which is relatively cheap. The Wrangler also has great sturdiness and safety features as well.

Here is the complete list of the least expensive cars to insure:

Jeep Wrangler Sahara – $1,306.94/year

Buick Encore – $1,417.64/year

Honda Civic – $1,511.06/year

Ford Escape SE – $1,514.62/year

Subaru Outback 2.5 I AWD – $1,523.04/year

Honda Odyssey LX – $1,555.78/year

A common misconception is that the smaller the car, the cheaper is it to insure, but most insurers associate small cars with being faster on the road and more “prone to getting into accidents,” the report states.

So how can you tell if a car is expensive to insure? If the car you’re looking to buy is a luxury car, your rate will be higher because these types of cars cost more to insure than a non-luxury car. Sports cars with powerful engines are often culprits of expensive insurance because they are more likely to be in damaging high-speed crashes than most other types of vehicles.

Overall, there are five basic determinants for how expensive your car insurance will be and they are: