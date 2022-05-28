UTAH (ABC4) – As May is National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month it only makes sense that many of us suffer from itchy eyes, sneezing, and stuffy noses during this time of year.

To help us fight off the spring sniffles, Cleveland Clinic allergist Sandra Hong, MD, shared some of the best ways to relieve allergy symptoms. To start, she noted that nasal steroids can be extremely effective.

“Making sure that they point them outwards — right nostril, right ear; left nostril, left ear. Because we want to avoid nasal septum that runs down the center. Because if you point into it, you can get nose bleeds,” she advised.

For sufferers of major spring allergens like pollen, along with other common culprits like mold, pet dander, and dust mites, Dr. Hong says that an over-the-counter medication can provide relief. She recommends starting a nasal steroid to fight nasal congestion, and says antihistamines are best for combating itching, sneezing, and postnasal drip.

Asthma can result from more severe allergies, and may require inhalers, different types of nasal sprays, oral medications, and even allergy shots.

“There are medications that can be prescribed and there can also be different types of immunotherapy. Either sublingual, where we give you tablets under your tongue, or we can actually consider doing allergy shots that are so very affective for our patients,” said Dr. Hong.

Dr. Hong notes that it may be time to schedule an appointment with an allergist if over-the-counter medications do not relieve your symptoms.