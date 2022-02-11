What is leaving Netflix in March?

(ABC4) – Every few weeks avid Netflix users know to check up on what the streaming service is filtering out for the upcoming month.

In March of 2022, ‘Daredevil’, ‘Jessica Jones’, and all other Marvel series will be signed off of Netflix, according to a report published by What’s On Netflix.

A plethora of other movies and television shows will be featured on Netflix for the last time on Feb. 28.

Below is a list of programs you may want to catch before they’re no longer available on Netflix in March:

21 Jump Street (2012)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

I Am Legend (2007)

Labyrinth (1986)

Soul Surfer (2011)

Step Brothers (2008)

The Interview (2014)

Total Recall (1990)

We Were Soldiers (2002)

Later in the month, on March 18, seasons one through eight of “The Vampire Diaries” will be leaving Netflix as well.

To view the full list of content that’s being retired from the streaming service in March, click here.