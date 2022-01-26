What is ketamine treatment and why does it work? The drug that’s gaining ground in mental health care

UTAH (ABC4) – Delic Corp is making a name for itself in the health industry. The leading psychedelic wellness company prides itself on helping patients live out their best lives by offering them products that have proven to be more successful than traditional medicine with minimal side effects.

Many Americans turn to Delic for mental health treatment, as the corporation operates the largest network of ketamine treatment centers in the U.S., including one location in Salt Lake City.

Initially, Ketamine was used decades ago on battlefields and in operating rooms as an anesthetic. As of recently, the psychedelic drug has been making headway as an effective treatment for cases of major depressive disorder and chronic anxiety disorder when administered in small doses.

The medication did not have an easy trip into the limelight. The topic of ketamine treatment was often discussed and outwardly shamed in the War on Drugs. However, new scientific breakthroughs have ceased any skepticism of the medication’s abilities.

Now is a better time than ever for Ketamine treatment to advance across the nation, as Americans are more affected by mental illness than ever before. According to research carried out by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, one in five U.S. adults experience mental illness each year, with a total of 550,000 adults in Utah living with a mental health condition.

The majority of Americans have proven to be in favor of psychedelic medicine alternatives. As determined through Delic’s new Harris Poll study, nearly two-thirds (65%) of U.S. adults believe that psychedelics should be made available for people with treatment-resistant anxiety, depression, and PTSD.

Other treatments for conditions like anxiety and depression often take weeks or even months to take effect, and an individual may have to try several medications or approaches to gain relief. In contrast, when a person responds to ketamine treatment, suicidal ideation and other serious symptoms of depression can be reduced rapidly and immediately.

For more information on Delic Corp’s Ketamine Infusion Centers, click here.