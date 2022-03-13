SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our weekend weather has proven to provide more precipitation. However, what’s going on outdoors is something outside of the norm. What we’re experiencing today is not snow, nor rain, but graupel.

Merriam-Webster defines graupel as granular snow pellets which are also referred to as “soft hail.”

Graupel has also been described as something similar to a snowflake coated in ice.

According to the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory (NSSL), graupel is an exclusive type of precipitation. The organization specifies graupel as soft, small pellets that form when supercooled water droplets, below a temperature of 32°F, freeze onto a snow crystal. This process, called riming, can be fierce, with the snow crystal amounting up to 0.2 inches in size.

The NSSL indicates that graupel particles are rather fragile and usually disintegrate when handled.

This type of precipitation can be extremely slippery, so be sure to take caution when driving.