SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Have you ever wondered what happens when you submit a tip on the SafeUT app?

SafeUT is a crisis chat and tip line that provides real-time crisis intervention for students, parents and guardians, and educators through a live chat and confidential tip line. Support is immediate “and as easy as reaching for your phone and sending that first message,” its website states.

Submitted tips are instantly reviewed by crisis counselors. Non-urgent tips are sent daily to appropriate school administrators, while counselors use their best judgement on involving law enforcement for more serious tips, SafeUT states.

Last year, more than 1.1 million back-and-forth chat messages were reportedly sent between SafeUT app users and SafeUT counselors. Additionally, more than 9,200 school safety tips were submitted, leading SafeUT to save two lives every day on average, according to SafeUT.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Every tip is taken seriously — knowingly misusing the SafeUT app is similar to knowingly abusing other emergency services like 911, SafeUT states.

SafeUT encourages parents and guardians to know about SafeUT and how to use it, and educate their kids about the appropriate use of the app as well as any emergency service.

“With everyone’s support, we can turn feelings of fear, sadness, and loneliness into feelings of hope, safety, and confidence,” SafeUT said.

In addition to SafeUT, SafeUT Frontline and SafeUT National Guard exist to connect Utah’s law enforcement, fire/EMS, and health care providers, as well as Utah Air and Army National Guard members and civilian personnel to licensed mental health professionals trained to understand their unique challenges.

The real-time, two-way communication between app users and SafeUT crisis counselors is confidential and free. Crisis counselors are available 24 hours, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.