(ABC4) – As gas prices have reached an all-time record high of $4.30 per gallon, breaking the 2008 record of $4.22 per gallon, working from home and ditching the round-trip commute is starting to look a lot more appealing. However, some of us may be more keen on remote working than others.

A study conducted by ApartmentList has found that older generations favor working from home while youngsters just starting out in their career prefer to work in-office.

The study revealed that Baby Boomers consider remote working more preferable than any other generation, with 62% dubbing working from home as “extremely desirable.” Fifty-four percent of Gen X agrees, as do just over half of Millennials. Gen Z follows, with just a mere 36% deeming the work-from-home life as superior.

Researchers for ApartmentList suggest that Gen Z’s skepticism is a result of the generation’s apprehension about beginning their careers remotely. By now, Gen Zers range from 10 to 25-years-old. Therefore, working from home could restrict the social aspects of their job while making it more challenging to network and gain exposure to a plethora of colleagues.

Following their discovery, ApartmentList found themselves wondering how the newfound remote work norm has affected the housing market.

As hybrid work arrangements rose in popularity throughout 2021, rent prices soon ramped up throughout the nation, both in suburban and urban areas.

Similarly, younger generations like Millennials and Gen Zers have taken to changing locations. Gen Z was reported as the most mobile generation in 2021, taking advantage of the residential flexibility brought on by the pandemic.