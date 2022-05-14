UTAH (ABC4) – It goes without saying that as residents of the Beehive State we have the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) to thank for ensuring our wellbeing.

Recently, the UHP took to social media to pinpoint what it means to be a Trooper. According to the organization, the position goes far beyond a symbolism of safety.

As noted by Troopers themselves, being a member of the UHP team means helping Utahns through their worst days, saving lives, and protecting the community. Troopers take pride in showing compassion, bravery, and honor when working in the line of duty.

Drive safe this weekend, and remember, the UHP has your back.