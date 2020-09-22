What do I need to know about the Vice Presidential debate being hosted at the U of U?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: U of U

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — For the first time, Utah was selected to host the lone Vice-Presidential debate with current Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris

The 2020 Vice Presidential Election is weeks away, scheduled for October 7, 2020. 

The VP debate will be hosted at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, turning the eyes of the nation to the Beehive State. 

According to the University of Utah hosting the debate is a tremendous honor that provides students with an opportunity to experience a key moment in Utah history.

“It is never too early to educate our youth about democracy and our political process and what better opportunity could there be than a front-row seat to one of the nation’s largest political events. From kindergarteners to college students, it is vital Utah’s students learn about the importance of civic engagement and their right to vote,” said The Hinckley Institute of Politics Director, Jason Perry.

Utah has a reputation for hosting historic events like the 2002 Winter Olympics. According to the University of Utah, the debate is expected to draw over 100 million viewers worldwide.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

 Glen is honored to be delivering the news of the day every weeknight at 5, 6, and 10 in his home state. He is an award-winning veteran journalist, who joined the ABC4 News team as a weekend anchor in June 2013. Over the years, he held various positions at the station as he worked his way up to the main anchor chair. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent and hosts Inside Utah Politics, which airs every Sunday. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time. Read More...