What do I need to know about the Vice Presidential debate being hosted at the U of U?

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — For the first time, Utah was selected to host the lone Vice-Presidential debate with current Vice President Mike Pence and Joe Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris.

The 2020 Vice Presidential Election is weeks away, scheduled for October 7, 2020.

The VP debate will be hosted at Kingsbury Hall at the University of Utah, turning the eyes of the nation to the Beehive State.

According to the University of Utah hosting the debate is a tremendous honor that provides students with an opportunity to experience a key moment in Utah history.

“It is never too early to educate our youth about democracy and our political process and what better opportunity could there be than a front-row seat to one of the nation’s largest political events. From kindergarteners to college students, it is vital Utah’s students learn about the importance of civic engagement and their right to vote,” said The Hinckley Institute of Politics Director, Jason Perry.

Utah has a reputation for hosting historic events like the 2002 Winter Olympics. According to the University of Utah, the debate is expected to draw over 100 million viewers worldwide.