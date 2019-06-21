What are you doing this summer? Check out ABC4’s summer bucket list

The weather is warming up, school’s out and it’s officially the first day of summer, which means there’s bucket lists to be made and adventures to be had.

Utah offers a variety of activities for every age and occasion. Whether you’re looking to stay cool this summer with indoor activities or are planning to soak up the sun, the Beehive state has something for you.

Below are a list of activities we’re sharing with you and we hope you’ll share with us your summer fun activities by tagging us in your posts, using #abc4summerbucketlist.

Amusement/water activities:

Outdoor activities:

National parks:

Arches

Bryce Canyon

Canyonlands

Capitol Reef

Zion

For a list of state parks, click here. To view a variety of hiking areas in the state, click here.

Indoor activities:

Factory tours:

Many Utah communities have events and activities for residents to participate in all summer long. Make sure to check with your city to learn more.

While these summer bucket list items are only a drop in the bucket, make sure to tag us in your posts, using #abc4summerbucketlist and share with us what you are doing.

