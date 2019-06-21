What are you doing this summer? Check out ABC4’s summer bucket list

The weather is warming up, school’s out and it’s officially the first day of summer, which means there’s bucket lists to be made and adventures to be had.
Utah offers a variety of activities for every age and occasion. Whether you’re looking to stay cool this summer with indoor activities or are planning to soak up the sun, the Beehive state has something for you.
Below are a list of activities we’re sharing with you and we hope you’ll share with us your summer fun activities by tagging us in your posts, using #abc4summerbucketlist.
Amusement/water activities:
- Aqua X Zone
- Boondocks
- Cherry Hill
- Cowabunga Bay Water Park
- Homestead Crater
- Lagoon Amusement Park
- Nickelcade
- Seven Peaks Fun Center
- Seven Peaks Water Park
- Toads Fun Zone
Outdoor activities:
- American West Heritage Center
- Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge
- Brian Head Resort
- Bonneville Salt Flats
- Camping (locations across the state)
- Cold Springs Trout Farm
- Cove Fort Historic Site
- Dinosaur Land
- Drive-in movies (locations in a variety of cities)
- Gardner Village
- George S. Eccles Dinosaur Park
- Get in the Wild Adventures
- Gilgal Sculpture Garden
- Golden Spike National Historical Park
- Heber Valley Railroad
- Hogle Zoo
- Hole ‘N’ the Rock
- Mt. Naomi Farms (you-pick berries)
- Mystic Hotsprings of Monroe
- Park City Alpine Slide
- Red Butte Garden
- Red Hills Desert Gardens
- Scipio Petting Zoo
- Spiral Jetty
- Sundance ZipTour
- Thanksgiving Point
- Temple Square
- This is the Place Heritage Park
- Thunder Junction All Abilities Park
- Tracy Aviary
- Tuachan
- Utah Olympic Park
- Utah Shakespeare Festival
- Zipline Utah
- Zootah
National parks:
- Arches
- Bryce Canyon
- Canyonlands
- Capitol Reef
- Zion
For a list of state parks, click here. To view a variety of hiking areas in the state, click here.
Indoor activities:
- Best Friends Animal Sanctuary
- Clark Planetarium
- Discovery Gateway Children’s Museum
- Heart and Seoul Karaoke Salt Lake City
- Heart and Seoul Karaoke Provo
- Hill Aerospace Museum
- Loveland Living Planet Aquarium
- The Puppy Barn
- Trampoline parks (locations in a variety of cities)
- Treehouse Museum
- Sand Hollow Aquatic Center
- SeaQuest Utah
- Union Station
- Utah State Capitol
Factory tours:
- Cox Honeyland
- Heber Valley Artisan Cheese
- High West Distillery & Saloon
- Mrs. Cavanaugh’s Candy and Treats
- Sweets Candy Co.
- Taffy Town Factory Store
Many Utah communities have events and activities for residents to participate in all summer long. Make sure to check with your city to learn more.
While these summer bucket list items are only a drop in the bucket, make sure to tag us in your posts, using #abc4summerbucketlist and share with us what you are doing.