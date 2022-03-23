UTAH (ABC4) – While heralding the official first day of spring earlier this week, folks also have another reason to celebrate today — National Puppy Day!

This day of celebrating the sweet canines in our lives happens every year on March 23.

According to the ASPCA, around 78 million dogs are owned in the United States, marking around 44% of all households.

The ASPCA also reports around 4.1 million shelter animals are adopted every year (2 million dogs and 2.1 million cats). Most owners consider their pets to be family and when adopting a new pup, naming the canine is a big decision!

The names bestowed upon dogs can reflect and be inspired by many things — whether it’s a favoite food, celebrity, travel destination, hobby, current event or even slang.

What was the top trending dog name of 2021? It’s inspired by the adorable green baby who stole everyone’s hearts in Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” — Grogu!

Rover.com dug into their database of the most popular dog names in 2021 to see if certain “classic” dog names have lasted through the times or whether the modern “trendy” dog name landscape has taken over.

“We uncovered everything from ever-popular dog names to newly trending ones and some completely unique names we never saw coming,” says Rover.com.

An interesting trend they discovered was COVID-related names.

“The pandemic unfortunately did not end with 2020 and neither did the trend of COVID-inspired dog names,” says Rover.com. “The dog name Fauci is up an incredible 270% in 2021, along with Covid (up 35%) and Zoom (up 443%). But pandemic fatigue may be setting in: The name Covi is trending down this year.”

The top COVID-related names Rover.com found were Fauci, Covid, Zoom, Pfizer, Vax and Dolly Parton.

The 2022 Tokyo Olympics were fresh on folks mind, inspiring many Olympian-named canines including Katie, Tom, Naomi, Simone and Suni.

“The incredible athletes of the Tokyo Olympics inspired lots of dog names this year, most notably the name Suni, after Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee, which is up 113%,” says Rover.com.

Take a look at the top male and female dog names of 2021. Is your dog’s name on this list:

Top Female Dog Names

Bella

Luna

Lucy

Daisy

Zoe

Lily

Lola

Bailey

Stella

Molly

Top Male Dog Names

Max

Charlie

Cooper

Buddy

Milo

Bear

Rocky

Duke

Tucker

Jack

To check out a full list of the most popular trending dog name categories inspired by drinks, food, pop culture and more, click here.

To find a new furry friend to adopt, check out these resources in Utah: