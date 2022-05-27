Alpha Coffee — 7260 Racquet Club Drive, Cottonwood Heights, UT 84121

Last but certainly not least is Alpha Coffee, a third-wave business that’s making a huge impact not only on Utah’s coffee scene, but on veterans, the community, and the planet as a whole.

The owners, Carl and Lori Churchill, built Alpha from the ground up when they launched their business back in September 2010 as an online company from their basement, initially dubbed “Lock-and-Load Java”. Fast forward six years later to when the couple opened their first shop at the mouth of Big Cottonwood Canyon in 2017, and the real magic started to surface.

Carl and Lori base their business on the company’s mission statement — “Awesome Coffee, Be a Warrior, Have Fun, and Give Back.”

As a combat veteran with 21 years of service under his belt as both an enlisted soldier and military officer, Carl, along with his wife Lori, made a point to incorporate a big aspect of donation and charity into their business.

Sitting down with ABC4, Carl and Lori shared how they’re taking steps to better the world through the company’s Grounds for Good program.

“The focus is on veterans, planet, and community,” said Carl. Grounds for Good is an expansion of the couple’s Coffee for Troops program, a project that provides troops with one of their most requested care package items: coffee – and good coffee at that. In addition to sending donated coffee directly to deployed troops in combat, the Coffee for Troops program matches the coffee purchases of all deployed service members with a donation to troops, as well as doubling the orders altogether.

Carl spoke of the decision to expand the program beyond veterans to the planet and community, saying, “We feel that climate change is a really big issue, as is pollution here in the valley, air quality, water conservation, and all of that stuff. For the planet, we’re working with the Nature Conservancy in Utah. We’ve donated money to them and we have initiatives to reduce our use of plastics and encourage the use of renewables and customers to bring in their own cups.”

He continues saying, “For the community, we’ll be donating coffee to the TEDx Salt Lake City event that’s coming up, and we recently did the Tillman Honor Run and raised almost $4,500 for the Tillman Foundation.”

Lori added, “We’ve kind of lived our lives in this way since we’ve been together; being very aware of the community and of our carbon footprint on the Earth. We’ve been members of the Nature Conservancy for years now so it’s cool to have them come full circle and for us to be doing something together with our business.”

When asked about what makes Alpha different from other Utah coffee shops, the couple says they feel their shop offers a true “give back” sense of community that can’t be found elsewhere, as well as a real focus on high-quality coffee and well-trained, talented, skilled baristas.

In terms of what their shop has to offer, their menu includes some of the best food and beverages in the state.

“We have something for everyone,” Lori explained. From specialty seasonal coffee drinks like the Koa, a blended chocolatey-coconut summer beverage topped with whipped cream, to basics like their European-style OG cappuccino, Alpha pretty much offers anything coffee one could think of. The menu also incorporates fruity plant-based energy drinks, creamy Italian sodas, and both warm and iced tea options.

For food, Alpha offers an array of both sweet and savory items, though their hearty breakfast burritos take the cake as the fan-favorite. Locally made gelato, scones, quiches, cookies, danishes, pastries, and breakfast sandwiches are also featured on the Alpha menu.

The shop does not fall short in terms of atmosphere, either. The venue is vast with a beautiful view of the mountains. Cozy up by the café’s fireplace with a cup of drip brew and we promise you’ll feel right at home.