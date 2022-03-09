(STACKER) – A good school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school will provide students with the tools and support to make that choice, and the foundational skills necessary to succeed in the workforce.

For many families, the school district is a top criteria when deciding where to buy a home. But this consideration and ability to choose is not a luxury all families can afford, especially in today’s wildly competitive housing market.

One important proxy of a quality education is per-student spending. According to the most recent Census data available, the national average per-pupil expenditure in fiscal year 2019 was $13,187. Several recent studies suggest that increased spending per student correlates with higher academic achievement, particularly in districts serving predominantly low-income students. Since public schools are largely funded by property taxes, schools in low-income areas suffer the most from a lack of funding for critical expenditures like staff salaries and benefits, transportation, instructional resources, and support services.

There are more than 13,000 school districts in the U.S., each one slightly different, for better or worse, than the next. However, several common denominators exist and, when compared, can serve as indicators of what makes an impactful district.

Stacker compiled a list of the best school districts in Utah using rankings from Niche. Niche ranks school districts based on a variety of criteria including academics (SAT/ACT scores and state proficiency tests), teacher salaries, expenses per student, and access to extracurricular activities.

#10. Alpine School District (American Fork)

– Number of schools: 91 (83,540 students)

– Graduation rate: 91% (52% reading proficient and 49% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $62,070 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)

#9. Canyons School District (Sandy)

– Number of schools: 51 (35,127 students)

– Graduation rate: 86% (56% reading proficient and 54% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $69,320 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)

#8. Kane County School District (Kanab)

– Number of schools: 10 (1,353 students)

– Graduation rate: 92% (54% reading proficient and 54% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $70,435 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

#7. Davis School District (Farmington)

– Number of schools: 93 (74,773 students)

– Graduation rate: 94% (52% reading proficient and 52% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $71,195 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

#6. North Summit School District (Coalville)

– Number of schools: 4 (1,040 students)

– Graduation rate: 95% (57% reading proficient and 68% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $72,151 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#5. Wasatch County School District (Heber City)

– Number of schools: 9 (7,435 students)

– Graduation rate: 89% (52% reading proficient and 47% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $69,215 (21:1 student to teacher ratio)

#4. Cache County School District (Logan)

– Number of schools: 26 (19,260 students)

– Graduation rate: 94% (60% reading proficient and 63% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $72,730 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)

#3. Park City School District (Park City)

– Number of schools: 12 (4,905 students)

– Graduation rate: 93% (55% reading proficient and 51% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $81,963 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)

#2. Success Academy (Cedar City)

– Number of schools: 2 (429 students)

– Graduation rate: 95% (77% reading proficient and 67% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $40,843 (42:1 student to teacher ratio)

#1. Northern Utah Academy for Math Engineering & Science (Nuames) (Layton)

– Number of schools: 2 (1,032 students)

– Graduation rate: 95% (82% reading proficient and 79% math proficient)

– Average teacher salary: $40,843 (23:1 student to teacher ratio)