Firefighters respond to abandoned home fully engulfed in flames

Wet weather takes aim at Utah and looks to end record breaking, dry spell

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah- (ABC 4 News) – Temperatures soared above average in Northern Utah throughout the weekend, with numbers averaging about the degrees above normal. Dry conditions have dominated Northern Utah for a couple of weeks, but in Southern Utah, St. George has been dealing with a record breaking dry spell for the last 153 days! This will come to an end this week as wet weather takes aim at Southern Utah.

Monday could easily be considered the warm before the storm, as temperatures will yet again, soar above normal which in Salt Lake City is 48 degrees this time of year. Southern Utah will reach the 70s, thanks to that ridge of high pressure remaining in place. Air quality is expected to again mix into the moderate range in salt Lake and Utah counties. As early as Tuesday afternoon though, a major weather pattern change will settle in. A deepening low pressure system will bring widespread
precipitation to mainly southern and central Utah late Tuesday night through Thursday.

The storm will draw decaying moisture from Tropical Depression Raymond into the state of Utah, and so we will see many periods of moderate to heavy rainfall in Southern Utah valleys. Anywhere from half an inch to an inch and a half is expected for rainfall. Minor flooding is likely, and flash flooding is possible depending on the intensity and duration of rainfall.

This type of heavy precipitation will result in snow above 8,000 ft in elevation, with snow levels dropping to about 6,000 ft by Thursday. A “Winter Storm Watch” has been issued for the Southern mountains with prolonged periods of precipitation. Mountains could receive anywhere from 10-24″ of snow from this storm system, and even after valleys clear, the moisture will hold on in the higher elevations.

Northern Utah will see increasing clouds, showery activity Wednesday and the chance for mixed precipitation Thursday as colder air settles in. Temperatures will make a substantial drop by the end of the week with highs closer to seasonal averages.

Be sure to stay with the Pinpoint Weather Team as we track the storm and bring you updates.

