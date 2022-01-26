Westminster alumni and students represent four countries in 2022 Winter Olympics

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City’s Westminster College has been involved in the Olympic games since 2002 when the college struck an agreement with Public Safety which allowed them to host the games safety officers.

Additionally, Westminster College has a well-known history of supporting those with dreams of performing on the world stage. Over 50 Olympians have earned their degrees through Westminster, along with 10 Olympic medals.

This year, a total of eight Westminster alumni and students will be representing the U.S., the Philippines, Ireland, and Slovenia.

In years past, students of Westminster have competed in at least four Winter Olympics. Twenty-three of the college’s students made up 10% of Team USA in the 2014 Sochi Olympics, while 18 students competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang games.

The college’s President, Bethami Dobkin, even serves on the Executive Committee of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games.

The following lists the alumni and students of Westminster College who are competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics, as well as the events they’ll be featured in:

Faye Gulini: Westminster alum, B.S. in accounting (2019); Master of Accountancy (2021), 2022 Team USA, snowboard cross, four-time Olympian (2010, 2014, 2018, 2022).

Andrew Haraghey: Westminster alum, B.S. in public health (2019), qualification pending for 2022 USA Paralympic alpine skiing team (team not currently named), one-time Paralympian (2018).

Zoe Kalapos: Westminster alum, B.S. in marketing (2021), 2022 Team USA, snowboard halfpipe.

Devin Logan: Westminster communications major, 2022 Team USA, freestyle ski halfpipe, 2014 silver medalist, ski slopestyle, three-time Olympian (2014, 2018, 2022).

Carly Margulies: Westminster alum, B.S. in psychology (2021), 2022 Team USA, freestyle skiing halfpipe.

Asa Miller: Westminster sophomore, 2022 Team Philippines, Slalom and Giant Slalom, two-time Olympian for the Philippines (2018, 2022).

Seamus O’Connor: Westminster psychology and sports management major, 2022 Team Ireland, snowboard halfpipe, three-time Olympian for Ireland (2014, 2018, 2022).

Tit Stante: Westminster environmental sciences major, 2022 Team Slovenia, snowboard halfpipe, two-time Olympian for Slovenia (2018, 2022).