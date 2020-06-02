West Yellowstone experiences nearly a dozen earthquakes in 24 hours

YELLOWSTONE, Montana (ABC4 News) – According to an article from Science Alert an area near Yellowstone National Park experienced nearly a dozen earthquakes on Friday.
West Yellowstone in Montana reported eleven earthquakes on Friday, the strongest measuring a 3.1 magnitude.
According to the article, this area has been hit by an additional 34 quakes in the past month.
Related: Earthquakes and the Yellowstone Caldera-North America is stretching
The other quakes ranged between magnitude 1.6 to 3.1. You might be wondering…is a cluster of earthquakes common in the area? According to officials, the cluster is not unusual.
Yellowstone is a complicated area, besides being volcanically active, Yellowstone is also seismically active with 700 to 3000 quakes a year. Most are not felt. Three years ago we reported Yellowstone had 900 earthquakes in two weeks.
***Source: Science Alert