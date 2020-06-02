West Yellowstone experiences nearly a dozen earthquakes in 24 hours

Old Faithful geyser erupts in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on June 11, 2019. – Old Faithful has erupted every 44 to 125 minutes since 2000. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

YELLOWSTONE, Montana (ABC4 News) – According to an article from Science Alert an area near Yellowstone National Park experienced nearly a dozen earthquakes on Friday.

West Yellowstone in Montana reported eleven earthquakes on Friday, the strongest measuring a 3.1 magnitude.

According to the article, this area has been hit by an additional 34 quakes in the past month.

The other quakes ranged between magnitude 1.6 to 3.1. You might be wondering…is a cluster of earthquakes common in the area? According to officials, the cluster is not unusual.

Yellowstone is a complicated area, besides being volcanically active, Yellowstone is also seismically active with 700 to 3000 quakes a year. Most are not felt. Three years ago we reported Yellowstone had 900 earthquakes in two weeks.

***Source: Science Alert