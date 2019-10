WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Firefighters battled a 2-alarm structure in West Valley City Monday night.

West Valley City official said the fire started at a commercial building near 3600 West 3100 South around 10:15 p.m.

Police said 3600 West is closed from 3100 South to Parkway Boulevard while crews work to get the fire under control.

