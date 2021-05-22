West Valley Shooting: 1 in critical condition, suspect outstanding

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are currently on the search for a suspect who allegedly shot a man twice in West Valley City, late Friday evening.

On May 21, the West Valley Police Department was dispatched to a home near 3800 West and 6600 South for reports of a shooting around 11:34 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a man in his 50s with two gunshot wounds to his upper torso area.

According to the West Valley Police Department, moments before 11:34 p.m., a dark-colored sedan pulled up in front of the home and the suspect in the vehicle got out of the car and attempted to have a brief conversation with the victim standing outside.

Police tell ABC4, as the men were talking, the suspect then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim twice.

The man was then rushed to the hospital and went directly into surgery and is currently in the ICU with critical injuries.

According to the West Valley Police Department, the suspect remains at large. Officers say as they search for the suspect, the general public should not be alarmed as he is not a threat to the community.

It is unknown at this time was caused the shooting or if the parties involved knew each other.

Police tell ABC4 the scene remains under investigation.

ABC4 will update as the story develops.