West Valley Police officer released from hospital after Taylorsville shootout

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A West Valley Police officer that was shot during a shootout in Taylorsville, has been released from the hospital over the weekend.

We’re pleased to announce our officer who was shot on December 1, was released from the hospital over the weekend. The officer was hit in the leg, and in the area between the shoulder/chest. He underwent two surgeries to repair his wounds. Thanks to all who’ve sent well wishes! pic.twitter.com/Nfnmr9lIrS — WVC Police (@WVCPD) December 6, 2021 Courtesy: WVC Police

The officer was shot during an exchange of gunfire on Dec. 1 in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven at 4100 S. Redwood Road in Taylorsville. A Unified Police officer was shot also but was released that evening.

During the evening of Dec. 1, officers were searching for a suspect in relation to a rape and robbery case in the area of 4100 S. Redwood Road. When officers arrived, they found the suspect, Anei Joker, inside an SUV outside of a 7-Eleven convenience store. An infant was also in the SUV with the suspect.

Joker refused to exit the vehicle or release the infant to the police. After negotiating with Joker, officers eventually convinced him to let the infant out of the SUV, but he remained inside the vehicle.

At some point after, police said Joker got out of the SUV and fired several shots at officers, striking two officers, one from the Unified Police Department and the other from the West Valley City Police Department.

Officers returned fire, striking Joker, who ended up dying the next day.