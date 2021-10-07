West Valley man charged after kicking minor in face at soccer game

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – A West Valley man was charged Thursday for assaulting a minor at a soccer game in Taylorsville.

Neftali Jose Martinez, 29, was arrested for aggravated assault on Sept. 26 at Eisenhower Middle School during a soccer game.

Martinez told police that he threw the minor to the ground and kicked him in the face after the minor elbowed him while they were both playing in a soccer game.

The assault left a large gash over the minor’s eye, and also caused him to lose consciousness after Martinez kicked him, arrest documents state.

This caused a brawl between the two soccer teams, who were separated by the time police arrived on scene.

