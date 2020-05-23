West Valley City resident surprised by water main break showers in her backyard

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One resident near 4100 South and 4200 West had an unexpected shower this afternoon after a water main at a construction site broke.

Sharon Moore, a nearby resident told ABC4 News she was in her backyard Saturday afternoon when she and her grandchildren saw a large stream of water falling onto her roof and into her backyard.















She called the fire department who helped turn off her power as crews worked to turn the water break off. Moore said there is minor water damage in her basement.

Jason Helm, with Grander Hunter Improvement District said they are working with Moore to follow up on the water damage.

