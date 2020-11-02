West Valley City releases ‘Inside the Department’ videos explaining how K9 unit works

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — In a commitment to transparency and as a result of recent community interest in police K9 programs, the West Valley City Police Department is releasing a K9 Incident Briefing regarding K9 uses of force over the past three years.

“The primary function of West Valley City Police K9s is as a locating tool. A K9 bite is rare. Over the course of 2018, 2019, and 2020, the WVCPD K9s have been deployed 833 times. There are 25 cases in which there was a bite that resulted in any type of injury, down to and including a scratch,” as stated in a press release from West Valley City.

West Valley City released an “Inside the Department” video explaining how their K9 unit works, what types of dogs they have, and how they are used. Additionally, they explain the training that the dogs and their K9 officers receive and the supervision process for the unit.

“Inside the Department” video below:

Officials say “Inside the Department” is an ongoing series of videos aimed at bringing the public a look at the inner workings of various aspects of the department, including different units within the department, types of training, and systems of checks and balances in place.

2018 K9 Incident Summary below:

2019 K9 Incident Summary below:

2020 K9 Incident Summary below:



