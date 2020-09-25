West Valley City police searching for 11-year-old boy

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City are searching for a missing boy.

West Valley City Police say 11-year-old Jaxon Allen was last seen near Bingham High School Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.

According to police, Jaxon is five feet tall and was wearing black pants, a black hoodie with gray/white sleeves.

If you might know where he might be, please call the West Valley City Police Department at 801-840-4000.