Man dead after officer-involved shooting at West Valley City Hall

News

Shooting occurred following altercation with DUI suspect, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting at the West Valley City Hall building Friday night.

West Valley City police said the incident started as DUI investigation around 10:30 p.m. Police said the suspect was taken into custody at the DUI processing center in the basement of city hall located at 3600 Constitution Blvd.

WVCPD Public Information Officer Roxeanne Vainuku said at some point during the intake process an altercation took place. One officer fired his weapon and struck the suspect—killing him.

At this time, the police would only describe the suspect as an adult male. Police did not release his name because proper notifications had not yet been made.

WVCPD has invoked the officer-involved critical incident protocol to ensure an impartial investigation into the use of force. Salt Lake City Police Department will take over the investigation.

Investigators from SLCPD and the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office responded the scene after the shooting.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

