West Valley City police asking for help in finding missing woman

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — The West Valley City Police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman last seen in West Valley City.

Police say that Kelsey Casler, 22, last heard from on September 6 and believe she is in West Valley City.

Police also said that she is possibly homeless.

Casler had previously been spotted at gas stations in the West Valley City area.

She is described as being 5-foot-8 inches tall, with a thin build, with tattoos of her father on her lower leg, red roses on her right shoulder, and a necklace on the back of her neck.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 801-840-4000.

