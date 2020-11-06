West Valley City homeowner with shotgun stops armed intruder

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A West Valley City homeowner with a shotgun stopped an armed burglar who witnesses say had been prowling the neighborhood Thursday night.

According to Lt. Justin Wyckoff, West Valley City Police dispatch received multiple calls in the neighborhood of 3200 S. 3600 West just before midnight on a report of some kind of disturbance but information coming in was a bit scrambled.

When officers arrived, one man was standing in a yard with a shotgun and another man was lying in the street. After the commotion, police were able to determine the man with the gun was a homeowner and the suspect who broke into his home was the man on the ground.

Police arrested 39-year-old Laulej Erakrik, who Wyckoff said was very intoxicated and armed with a knife. Wyckoff also mentioned they are familiar with Erakrik and have responded to incidents with him, involving being intoxicated, in the past.

Witnesses told police that Erakrik had been seen going through the neighborhood and up to people’s homes and cars, and was believed to be looking for items to steal. The man then entered a home where he was then confronted by the homeowner.

The homeowner hit the suspect with the gun and was able to get the man to exit the home, where police were called to the scene.

Police booked Erakrik into the Salt Lake County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing at this time and booking records were not available at the time of this report.