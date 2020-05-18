West Valley City crash results in multiple injuries

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A white passenger car with two children inside collided with a Subaru while making a left-hand turn on 3300 S on Monday, according to a West Valley City Public Information Officer.







The white passenger car had been traveling southbound on 1200 W before making the left-hand turn. No passengers were critically injured. The two children were taken to Primary Children’s Hospital for precautionary reasons, while the driver of the white car was taken to the hospital with a broken femur.

The driver of the Subaru was taken to Intermountain Medical Center.

